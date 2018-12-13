Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Welcome to Vagabond Sushi Bar and Market – inside what’s now called Vagabond Village at the MIMO District’s historic Vagabond Motel.

The property also features a lush, tropical vibe at The Oasis Pool and Bar and a private pool room and bar called Brigitte.

There’s also a market with Asian style essentials. It’s all open to the public and all the brainchild of restaurateur Amir Ben-Zion. The MIMO District runs roughly from 50th Street to 77th Street along Biscayne Boulevard.

“Starting all the way downtown going all the way to Miami Avenue, I believe this is the home of the local successful working building and creators of Miami,” Ben-Zion said.

“It’s not in Midtown, not in Wynwood, it’s not on South Beach,” said CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo.

“It’s the MIMO District, and this is it,” said Ben-Zion.

Ben -Zion fully renovated the restaurant using his personal artwork. The design is eclectic.

The colors on the walls were inspired by a painting that hangs on the wall made by local artist Juan Rozas.

“The muted tones, the distressed effect, the blend of darker, warmer romantic meaningful colors that can work together only when they’re together,” he said.

Vagabond Sushi Bar ships sushi direct from Japan, expertly sliced and prepared by executive chef Mike Hiraga, formerly of Bond Street and Blue Ribbon Sushi.

“It’s amazing to do sushi with a hardcore Japanese chef. All of our food comes from a market in Tokyo. We get a lot of specials you can’t get locally anywhere. The proof is in the pudding,” Ben-Zion explained.

Petrillo starts her tasting with the Vagabond Sashimi Deluxe sharing plate, which has tuna, salmon, Hamachi and more.

She’s told to just quickly “pop” the tuna into the soy sauce and wasabi.

“You can’t beat tuna that you don’t even need teeth to eat because it’s so fresh and tender, and that’s a great way to do, it’s just a pop!” Petrillo said.

Next the wild salmon.

“It’s so clean and fresh and with the skin on it, the fattiness is released. It’s so good,” she said.

Then the Japanese Snapper Salad with Ume dressing.

“There’s chunks of snapper with beautiful ginger jelly,” Amir explained.

“The vinaigrette dressing brings it to another level. It gives it a salad feel with fresh fish,” said Petrillo.

Vagabond Sushi Bar at Vagabond Village- an eclectic spot that’s a feast for the eyes as well as the palate.

The restaurant is open 7 days a week for dinner starting at 6pm.

For more info visit: https://www.vagabondsushi.com