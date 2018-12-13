Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump is planning to spend the holidays at his home in Mar-a-Lago.

According to an alert from the Federal Aviation Administration, pilots are not to enter airspace over Trump’s home for a span of 16 days.

It’s not know how many of those days, which run from December 21st to January 6th, Trump will be actually be in South Florida.

Should the president spend the entire 16-day block in Florida, it would mark his longest visit since being inaugurated.

During the holiday season in 2017, Trump and his family spent 12 days in Mar-a-Lago, from December 22nd to January 2nd.