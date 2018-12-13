Filed Under:Break-In, Burglary, Hollywood, Hollywood Police Department, Local TV, Sexual Battery, Suspect

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – A suspect wanted for two home burglaries in Hollywood may have done something even worse during one of the break-ins.

According to police, the man behind the burglaries sexually battered one person while inside one of the homes.

Surveillance video released by Hollywood PD shows the man entering a home in the Hollywood Oaks community early Wednesday morning.

What the video doesn’t show is a confrontation that police say happened between the burglar and the victim.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to call Hollywood Police at 954-764-HELP or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

