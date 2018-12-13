Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – A man on Miami Beach is in custody after violently attacking two men inside a kosher Dunkin’ Donuts restaurant early Thursday morning, according to police.

Miami Beach Police Department Spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez says a man, still unidentified, walked into the Dunkin Donuts at 341 W 41st Street around 5:35 a.m. and started a conversation with customer then, for no apparent reason, pulled a rock out of his pocket and hit him in the head.

“I was just sitting with my friends enjoying a cup of coffee as we do all the time and a fella walks over and he starts asking me questions about whether I had heard about a woman getting raped in another country,” recalled Michael Lefkowitz. “I said ‘No’ and then he just took his hand of his pant and he whacked me.”

Police say a second customer came to help Lefkowitz and struggled with the suspect who took off running.

Miami Beach Police eventually caught up to the suspect on a rooftop of a nearby business.

He was taken into custody and is being interviewed, Rodriguez said.

Lefkowitz and the second victim were both taken to the hospital.

Lefkowitz says the violent act will not stop him from his daily routine.

“I’ll be back. We art going to be deterred from doing what we do every day in our lives.”