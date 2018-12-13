  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cold case, Hallandale Beach, Local TV, Missing Person

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HALLANDALE BEACH (CBSMiami) — The Hallandale Beach Police Department has confirmed they are actively searching an area in connection with a 2010 cold case of a missing person.

lynda neier search 1 Active Search Underway In Connection To Hallandale Missing Person Cold Case

(CBS4)

The investigation is taking place at 3920 NW 215 Street in Miami Gardens, in conjunction with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

According to Hallandale Beach Police spokesperson Ra Shana A. Dabney-Donovan, “This is an ongoing, active investigation and no other information can be confirmed at this time for it may negatively impact the investigation.  More information will be released as we obtain it.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s