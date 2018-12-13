Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HALLANDALE BEACH (CBSMiami) — The Hallandale Beach Police Department has confirmed they are actively searching an area in connection with a 2010 cold case of a missing person.

The investigation is taking place at 3920 NW 215 Street in Miami Gardens, in conjunction with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

According to Hallandale Beach Police spokesperson Ra Shana A. Dabney-Donovan, “This is an ongoing, active investigation and no other information can be confirmed at this time for it may negatively impact the investigation. More information will be released as we obtain it.”