  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:A1A, Hollywood, Local TV, Sheridan Street, South Florida, Water Main Break

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A water main break in Hollywood sent a plume of water into the air and over vehicles on A1A South of Sheridan Street Wednesday morning.

The City of Hollywood tweeted out that there is a boil water advisory in effect in the area north of the break, including the Dr. Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park on Barrier Island.

Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area.

Images from Chopper 4 showed crews working on the break.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s