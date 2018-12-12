Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A water main break in Hollywood sent a plume of water into the air and over vehicles on A1A South of Sheridan Street Wednesday morning.

The City of Hollywood tweeted out that there is a boil water advisory in effect in the area north of the break, including the Dr. Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park on Barrier Island.

Precautionary Boil Water Advisory Issued Due to Water Main Break. The boil water advisory is for those in the area of A1A just north of Sheridan Street up to and including the Dr. Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park on barrier island in Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/Z2EcA3J1Yr — City of Hollywood,FL (@cohgov) December 12, 2018

Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area.

Images from Chopper 4 showed crews working on the break.