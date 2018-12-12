Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A team of doctors at the University of Miami released a report into the mysterious sonic attacks on diplomats living in Cuba.

The UM team examined 25 diplomats and relatives within four days to two months after they were exposed to strong sounds or pressure on their bodies.

The study revealed some of the victims heard the noise over several nights and that others inadvertently increased their exposure because the noise followed them.

“We do know it’s an injury to the ear, the brain is affected,” doctor Michael E. Hoffer said.

“Concussions do look like many different things, but in our experience of thousands of concussion patients this group is different. They have a unique pattern of balance dysfunction and a unique pattern of cognitive dysfunction,” said Hoffer.

Hoffer is a professor of Otolaryngology and Neurological Surgery at UM’s Miller School of Medicine.

The US government has branded the incidents as health attacks, but has not uncovered what happened or who is responsible.

Cuba has denied any responsibility.