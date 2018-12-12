  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By David Dwork
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One of the best things about the Miami Heat over the past couple seasons have been their Vice uniforms.

The Heat wore their Miami Vice uniforms and colors for the first time last season, and they were a huge hit.

18227 SunsetVice Teaser HEAT.com 1920x1080 Winslow Miami Heat Unveil New Sunset Vice Uniforms

Justise Winslow showing off the Miami Heat’s Sunset Vice jersey. (Source: Miami Heat)

This year, Miami rolled out new Vice uniforms and they were wildly popular.

On Wednesday, the team announced that a third Vice uniform will be worn later this season.

These uniforms, part of an Earned Edition series, are called Sunset Vice.

The 16 NBA teams that made the playoffs last season are being rewarded for their efforts with an exclusive look, thanks in part to Nike.

The Heat will wear the Sunset Vice uniform for the following home games at AmericanAirlines Arena:

December 26th against the Toronto Raptors, December 28th against the Cleveland Cavaliers and December 30th against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

