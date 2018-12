Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Gardens police need your help finding a car involved in a fatal hit-and-run.

They are looking for a dark-colored Dodge Challenger which hit and killed a person near Northwest 159th Street and Northwest 37th Place early Saturday morning.

Police say the car has extensive front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.