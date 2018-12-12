Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Krispy Kreme is celebrating December 12 by offering a ‘Day of the Dozens’ deal which is a super sweet deal.

If you buy a dozen doughnuts, you can get an additional dozen Original Glazed for $1.

The offer is only valid at participating Krispy Kreme stores and there is a limit of two redemptions per customer.

The countdown is on to #DayoftheDozens! Come in on 12/12 to get a $1 Original Glazed Dozen with any dozen purchase. pic.twitter.com/gPoXcXIZoX — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) December 9, 2018

Krispy Kreme is known for its dollar dozen deal, which typically debuts twice a year.

To find a participating location, visit Krispy Kreme’s website here.