MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After more than four decades of public service, Florida Senator Bill Nelson will deliver his final speech on the Senate floor today.

Nelson lost his bid for a fourth term in the Senate last month, losing to current Florida Governor Rick Scott in a close race that required a recount.

He’s expected to speak at 2 p.m. and we will stream it live on our website, as well as on our social media platforms.