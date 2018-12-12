Filed Under:Local TV, Miami, Migrants, Smugglers, South Florida, US Coast Guard

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – The U.S. Coast Guard says it took into custody 11 migrants and two suspected smugglers off the coast of Miami.

A Coast Guard crew spotted an unlit 24-foot vessel about 12 miles offshore on Saturday.

Crews boarded the vessel and found seven Haitians, three Bahamians, two Ecuadorians and one Bolivian national.

The Coast Guard says in a news release that the people were given food, water, shelter and medical attention, and then handed over to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s