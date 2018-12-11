Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Don’t put away those coats and sweaters yet. An even colder night is forecast tonight.

The breeze that developed Monday behind a cold front will continue much of today making it feel a little cooler than the forecast high of 67 degrees.

Despite the sunshine, it will remain on the cool side much of the day as that breeze continues to reinforce that cool dry air that moved in overnight.

Temperatures dropped into the lower 50s with a few areas inland seeing temperatures briefly below 50 just before sunrise around 7 a.m.

The average low temperature is 64 degrees today and our afternoon temperatures will peak just above that before quickly dropping overnight again.

A light breeze will lead to the coldest temperatures Wednesday morning with this most recent cold front.

Areas away from the coast will easily drop into the upper 40s while closer to the coast it will remain just above 50 degrees.

The coldest temperatures will be occurring right near sunrise which is almost 7 a.m. exactly.

By the afternoon an ocean breeze develops which will keep overnight temperatures in the 60s Thursday morning while highs climb back to near 80 degrees.