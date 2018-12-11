Ryan Mayer

The play that has been dubbed the “Miami Miracle” has been shown on a loop since it occurred at the end of the Dolphins Patriots game on Sunday afternoon. In the process, we’ve learned that the team practices that play on a fairly regular basis and that the name for the play is “Boise.” This is a tribute to the Boise State Broncos who ran a similar play in their Fiesta Bowl upset of Oklahoma in 2007.

The Dolphins actually practiced the play this past Saturday, one day before running it to perfection against the Patriots. Head coach Adam Gase broke it down exclusively with CBS4’s Kim Bokamper for the “Coach Adam Gase Sunday Show”, which airs Sunday morning at 11 a.m.

“Most of the time, we do this on Friday and we ended up doing it this Saturday,” said Gase. “You can see that it is one of those things that ends up getting a little monotonous for these guys where they start going, ‘Oh, we have to do this again.'”

“Basically, we walk through this every week and a lot of times, it doesn’t even look this good. But, they do a good job of, (Kenyan) Drake always thinks he scores. In my head, I’m going well, I hope this is what happens.”

This past Sunday at least, that is exactly what happened as Drake took the pitch from teammate DaVante Parker and scampered the final 52 yards to give the Dolphins the win and keep them in the playoff hunt.