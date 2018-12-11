WATCH LIVE |CBS4 News at Noon
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – A trial has begun for a Florida woman accused of helping mastermind the death of her husband to get a $1.75 million insurance payout.

Prosecutors on Tuesday said that Denise Williams plotted the December 2000 murder of her husband Mike Williams with Brian Winchester.

Winchester married Denise Williams five years later, but the relationship soured.

Mike Williams had gone duck hunting near Tallahassee and it was speculated that Williams body had been devoured by alligators. But his buried body was discovered late last year.

Authorities say Winchester confessed to shooting Mike Williams at a time when he was having an affair with Denise Williams.

Her attorney, Philip Padovano, told jurors there is no evidence that Denise Williams was involved in the murder.

