LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 28 points and the Los Angeles Lakers survived Dwyane Wade’s 15-point performance in the second half of the superstars’ probable final on-court meeting for a 108-105 victory over the Miami Heat on Monday night.

gettyimages 1071604560 LeBron James Leads Lakers Past Wade, Heat 108 105

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Dwyane Wade #3 of the Miami Heat pose for a photo after exchanging jerseys, as Wade plans to retire at the end of the season, after a 108-105 Laker win at Staples Center on December 10, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The game appropriately ended with James guarding Wade, who missed a difficult 3-point attempt in the waning seconds. After the buzzer sounded, they shared a hug and a chat to close perhaps the final joint chapter of two careers that have intersected repeatedly since they entered the NBA together in 2003.

Wade intends to retire after this season, and Staples Center sent him out of Los Angeles in style with multiple standing ovations and a tribute video in the first quarter.

Kyle Kuzma scored 33 points for the Lakers, who have won 13 of 17 overall.

Justise Winslow scored a career-high 28 points for Miami.

