SPRING HILL (CBSMiami) — A Florida man who just finished a job interview at a Kohl’s store ending up leaving in handcuffs.

Dominick Breedlove is charged with retail theft after deputies say he tried to shoplift shoes just minutes after he left a job interview at the store in Spring Hill.

After leaving the human resources office, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office says Breedlove spotted two pairs of Nike shoes without security tags.

Authorities say he grabbed a Kohl’s shopping bag from a previous purchase out of his car and put both pairs of shoes into the bag and tried to leave the building.

He did not get very far.

A loss prevention worker was watching him the entire time and called the sheriff’s office to report the crime in progress.

Breedlove was taken into custody in the parking lot.

Breedlove told investigators he was going to give the shoes to his mother.

Obviously, he did NOT get the job.