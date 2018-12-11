Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — A shakeup is coming to the top of the Florida Highway Patrol.

A top official in Florida’s highway agency and her deputy resigned following an investigation into whether they sent state employees to work at her home in Georgia to clean up fallen tree limbs and connect a generator to a well after Hurricane Michael.

Kelley Scott, director of administrative services for the Florida highway agency, and Shane Phillips, the agency’s chief of office services, submitted their resignations Monday, effective next month.

They quit after an internal investigation in the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles concluded that Scott failed to act on a possible ethics violation.

The agency’s Inspector General said allegations that Scott used state resources to clean up debris at her house were unfounded, but that she did attempt to use agency resources for her personal gain.

The investigation was launched by an anonymous tip received by the Inspector General about three weeks after the Category 4 storm devastated swaths of the Florida Panhandle and southern Georgia with wind speeds up to 155 mph.

