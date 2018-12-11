Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 14-year-old boy is in the hospital in serious condition after he was struck by a driver who then fled the scene of the accident.

Now, his mother, along with law enforcement, is making a plea to the public, asking anyone with information to step forward.

The accident happened around 4 a.m. Saturday, December 1, on the 600 block of North Federal Highway in Fort Lauderdale.

Reina Gutierrez says her son, Alexis, was riding an electric rental scooter with his two older siblings after attending a birthday party when he was struck.

The eighth-grade-student is now at Broward Health Medical Center fighting for his life.

Major Frank Sousa, with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, would not elaborate on the injuries, but did say his condition was serious.

“This mother stands before the public today with hopes that someone saw something, and that there’s a piece of information they can share with investigators so that we can bring this person in and have a conversation with them,” says Major Sousa.

“Especially with this holiday season, it’s tough for her to stand here each day and look at her son in the condition that he’s in.”

Right now, police are looking for the driver of a maroon four-door sedan, possibly an Acura or Honda, with damage to the front of the vehicle. The driver may be a female with short, curly brown hair.

Anyone with information should contact investigators at 954-828-5753.