ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – More than a dozen people were treated for injuries in Orlando after a bus crash in the Epcot parking lot.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, one Disney bus rear-ended another Disney bus at a tollbooth on Epcot Center Drive around 10:00 a.m.

There were 51 people on board both buses at the time of the crash and 15 people were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries, troopers said.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our guests and cast members, and we a currently focused on the well being of those involved in the situation,” a Disney spokesperson said in a statement.

The FHP is investigating the crash.