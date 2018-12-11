Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade Police are investigating the death of a person at a shopping center in Northeast Miami-Dade.

It happened at the Tony Kabal Depot on Northeast 6th Avenue and 148th Street.

The Medical Examiner’ Office took away a body on a gurney around 5:00 a.m.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was on the scene, and a door in the back of the building is charred, showing evidence of smoke damage.

They confirmed another person was transported to the hospital.

Homicide detectives were on the scene.

The owner of the Beauty Supply store, Eve Joseph, says she was woken up by investigators this morning and told their was a fire at her store.

Joseph says it wasn’t until she arrived on the scene that she learned about a body. She did not know who the person was.

“I just can’t even believe it,” she says.

Joseph says her building has extensive water damage, and they do not have power. The adjacent shops also have water damage.

Investigators have not released the cause of the fire or the identity of the victims.