FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office was busy spreading holiday cheer to a hundred kids in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday morning as part of their Shop with the Sheriff event.

The annual holiday event took place at the Walmart Supercenter in Fort Lauderdale.

The Sheriff’s Foundation of Broward County gave each child a gift card worth $175.

The young shoppers also received a personal hygiene package to make sure they spend the money on their wants, not their needs.

The point, certainly, is to give underprivileged kids a merrier season.

For nearly 20 years, BSO school resource deputies have coordinated Shop with the Sheriff. They select students from grade school to high school from BSO districts who meet specific criteria such as demonstrating good behavior and having a financial need.

The student shoppers are be paired with volunteers from all corners of BSO, including sworn and civilian staff, and members of the Sheriff’s Foundation.