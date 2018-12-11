Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami/AP) — Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum is set to address top Democratic Party donors in Washington amid growing speculation he’s considering a 2020 presidential bid.

The Florida Democrat is fresh off a narrow loss in the Florida governor’s race. Party officials confirm Gillum is the surprise speaker at a closed gathering of about 300 donors huddling Tuesday in a Washington hotel.

Gillum also met with former President Barack Obama in Washington on December 4. While a spokesperson for Obama declined to comment on that meeting, the former president supported Gillum in his failed bid to become Florida’s first African-American governor.

Despite that loss to Republican Ron DeSantis, Gillum is among the young Democratic Party liberals who excited party activists nationally.

The Democratic National Committee’s finance gathering includes major donors from the 2018 midterms and former donors who sat out the last cycle. The DNC is trying to close its considerable fundraising deficit with the Republican National Committee.

