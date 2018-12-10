MIAMI (Hoodline) – This just in: the priciest listing in today’s Miami Beach rental market is going for $60,000/month — a mind-blowing 1,687 percent above the median average for three-bedroom rentals countrywide.
As absurd as it may seem, it’s not the only glitzy listing in the city.
But what amenities, room count and square footage might one stumble across, given these astronomical prices?
We scanned local listings in Miami Beach via rental site Zumper to pinpoint the city’s most lavish listings.Take a look at these select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
3315 Collins Ave., #5A (Oceanfront)
First, take a look at this condo situated at 3315 Collins Ave., #5A in Oceanfront. It has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Miami Beach is approximately $6,800/month, this place is currently priced at an unbelievable $60,000/month. What, precisely, makes it so costly?
In the unit, there is carpeted and hardwood flooring, including Venetian terrazzo in the kitchen, Miele appliances, floor-to-ceiling windows throughout, a terrace overlooking the ocean and an expanded master closet by Ornare and bathrooms by Permasteelisa.As ritzy as this house might sound, cats and dogs aren’t permitted.According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.
100 S. Pointe Drive, #1006 (South Pointe)
Next, check out this condo located at 100 S. Pointe Drive, #1006 in South Pointe. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Miami Beach is about $3,800/month, this place is currently listed at a shocking $45,000/month.In the furnished unit, expect hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows, a wrap-around terrace, a huge walk-in closet and a kitchen with high-end appliances.Cats and dogs are not welcome in this deluxe palace.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
1455 Ocean Drive, #BH02 (Flamingo Lummus)
Then, check out this condo located at 1455 Ocean Drive, #BH02 in Flamingo Lummus. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. This spot is also listed at an unbelievable $45,000/month. What, precisely, makes it so steep?
In the unit, there are two stories of floor-to-ceiling windows, a great room with 22-foot ceilings, a grand staircase, wrap-around terraces with ocean views and a master suite with his and her private baths. The building boasts concierge service.Pets are not permitted in this deluxe home.Per Walk Score ratings, this location is a “walker’s paradise,” is convenient for biking and has good transit options.
