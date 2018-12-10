Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MONDAY (CBSMiami) — It’s the start of a new week and with it comes cooler temperatures.

A slight cool down was already felt Monday morning with low temperatures dropping to the upper 60s.

While the start of the day has been cloudy due to the cold front still passing through the area, it feels nice outside.

Monday, the clouds will be clearing through the afternoon hours and by mid-day temperatures will top 76 degrees.

This is a pleasant change after a warm weekend. However, the coldest air associated with this front is yet to arrive and it will arrive Monday into Tuesday morning.

A clear sky is expected by this evening along with a northwesterly wind and that will set the stage for temperatures to fall down to the 40s inland and the 50s along the coast for Tuesday morning.