MIAMI (Hoodline) – A new Mexican spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. The new addition, called LIME Fresh Mexican Grill, is located at 3275 N.E. First Ave. in Miami.



Photo: LIME Fresh Mexican Grill/Yelp

The South Florida chain has reopened in the Midtown Five building, offering fan favorites like burritos, guacamole, nachos, tacos and margaritas. Expect new items like power bowls and tostadas (beef, black bean or chipotle chicken), according to its website.

But the sauces and salsas are the star of the show. With 40-plus options, ranging in heat from black bean corn salsa to seriously spicy habanero, you’re sure to find the right amount of kick. View the full menu here.

The new arrival is off to a solid start, with a four-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Stacy O., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 19, wrote, “LIME is back, and it is better than ever! The margaritas are always awesome, and the food is really good. We will definitely be regulars.”

And Daniela G. wrote, “The [new] store is beautiful, outdoor seating and all! The customer service was out of this galaxy — one employee came over and brought me a bag for my sauces and even labeled my burritos.”

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. LIME Fresh Mexican Grill is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday–Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.