MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With the holidays upon us, Miami police announced on Monday that they are stepping up efforts to catch impaired drivers.

Operation Safe Holidays will put more officers on the road, and set up more DUI checkpoints.

Additionally, Uber is offering discounts hoping people make the right choice this holiday season.

“Do the right thing,” said Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Joe Sanchez. “Do not get behind the wheel of that car if you are impaired.”

Monday afternoon FHP, along with City of Miami Police, announced Operation Safe Holidays; a collaboration to crack down on impaired drivers this holiday season.

“30 people today unfortunately will lose their lives at the hands of an impaired driver,” said Miami Police Chief Jorge R. Colina. “Someone under the influence of alcohol or drugs, or both. This is a time when people should be coming together and having a good time. They should be celebrating with family. [This is] not a time where people should be suffering through the tragic news that a loved one was lost at the hands of an impaired driver.”

Colina says you can expect to see more officers on the road this holiday season.

They are also partnering with the Florida Highway Patrol to set up DUI checkpoints through New Years.

“We will be out there in full force,” said Sanchez. “Let me tell you that a DUI today is very expensive. You get arrested for DUI; believe me if you get pulled over by a police officer, you are going to be arrested for DUI. You are looking at least $15,000 when it’s all said and done and you are going to have that record on your driver’s license for 75 years.”

Monday’s announcement included Miami resident Helen Witty, whose daughter was killed by a drunk driver 18 years ago.

“There is a hole in my heart and an empty chair during all holidays, forever,” Witty said. “Nationwide, holiday fatalities by DUI are up 35%. Miami, let’s stop that.”

Witty will become the national president of Mother’s Against Drunk Driving, or MADD, on January 1st.

In an effort to help motivate people to make the right decision, Uber is teaming up with the cause, offering discounts to those who elect to catch a ride rather than drive impaired.

Uber is offering a 25% off discount for those in the City of Miami.

You just need to enter the code “miarides18” when using the app.