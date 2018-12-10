Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

OAKLAND PARK (CBSMiami) — The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of a warehouse fire in Oakland Park.

The warehouse is near NE 2 Avenue and 33 St.

Oakland Park firefighters said flames started around 1:15 am Monday morning.

Someone called 911 and multiple agencies responded to the 2-alarm fire.

Firefighters believe a van was on fire first inside one of the units. That fire then spread and damaged eight units.

Crews said the roof collapsed in two of those storage units.

The fire chief told CBS4 the flames spread quickly because of flammable material near the van. Firefighters found paint, plywood, and plastic near the van.

A friend of the owner of the van spoke to CBS4 News.

“Big storage, like a double storage. It had like two cars there, one caught on fire. They’re going to investigate what happened,” David Valle said.

Valle told us his friend called him overnight.

“Of course, there was a lot of smoke and the fire came out of the roof. Like I said, everything is under control now,” Valle said.

Firefighters don’t think it’s suspicious and nobody was injured.

Firefighters are expected to stay on scene for several hours after sunrise Monday to watch for hot spots.