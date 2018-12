Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade homicide detectives are investigating how a fetus ended up in a port-a-potty Monday in western Miami-Dade.

It happened in the block of 18900 Street and Southwest 144 Avenue.

People cleaning the port-a-potty found the fetus and alerted police at around 1:20 p.m., according to sources.

No additional information was immediately available.