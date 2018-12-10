Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SANFORD (CBSMiami/AP) — A Florida man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend and her 8-year-old son, as well as wounding four others, as part of a deal to avoid the death penalty.

Now he’ll spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Prosecutors in Seminole County say Allen Cashe pleaded no contest Monday to two counts of first-degree murder, four counts of attempted first-degree murder, and a count of attempted first-degree felony murder.

Cashe faces a mandatory life sentence at a Jan. 16 hearing.

Police say Cashe killed Latina Herring in March 2017 after she demanded he move out of her home in Sanford, a suburb of Orlando.

Herring’s son, Branden Christian, was also fatally shot. Another son and Herring’s father were wounded.

Authorities say Cashe then went to a nearby street and shot two bystanders, including a high school student.

