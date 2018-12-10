  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Get ready for the Day of the Dozens at Krispy Kreme.

On Dec. 12, the company is offering a sweet deal to its customers.

If you buy a dozen doughnuts, you can get an additional dozen Original Glazed for $1.

The offer is only valid at participating Krispy Kreme stores and there is a limit of two redemptions per customer.

Krispy Kreme is known for its dollar dozen deal, which typically debuts twice a year.

To find a participating location, visit Krispy Kreme’s website here.

