MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Fort Lauderdale police have arrested a man accused of punching an infant with a closed fist.

Authorities said it happened Saturday at the defendant’s home in the 1400 block of Northwest 4th Street.

Police responded to address above regarding a domestic disturbance.

Upon arrival, the child’s mother said Charlie Houston, 40, had been drinking and was upset because of an earlier argument with his brother.

Houston had been sitting on the bed with his wife and two of their children when Houston “became enraged when one of his kids crawled on to his lap,” according to the arrest report.

Houston then said, “Get the (expletive) from around me” and struck the baby with a closed fist, according to authorities.

The man’s wife wished to press charges on behalf of her child.

He was transported to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department for booking.