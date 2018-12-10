Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

AVENTURA (CBSMiami) – Aventura police arrested a man Sunday just minutes after knocking down a menorah at a South Florida synagogue and making threats against Jewish people.

According to police, 35-year-old Nadim Saddiqui pushed over a Menorah inside the lobby of the Beacon Tower on Sunday. He was arrested soon after at the Aventura Turnberry Jewish Center.

Police said he was angry when security guards approached him.

He was heard saying things like, “I can take your gun” and “Six-million Jews wasn’t enough.”

Police say his arrest isn’t related to terrorism but authorities say he was responsible for several recent nuisance incidents including the tipping over of menorahs and repeatedly trespassing at a family-owned Kosher market in Aventura.

Laurence Einhorn, the matriarch of the family, said he was destructive when he came into her store.

“He broke a bottle of wine, no big deal, we thought it was just some crazy guy,” she said. Then she said, he came back with a vengeance a few weeks later, throwing an egg at their store window.

She said, “Police didn’t do nothing about it then something else happened, he threw a hot dog.”

The news of his arrest was a relief for Einhorn’s family and their customers.

“He just caused a lot of problems and people get scared so we’re just so happy that they got him.”

Saddiqui faces a charge of criminal mischief and is being held at the Miami-Dade County Jail pending a bond hearing.