Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Fort Lauderdale Police have made an arrest in connection with the murder of a local woman.

Police said 52-year-old Thomas Smith was taken into custody on Saturday at around 11 p.m.

On November 28th, just after 10 p.m., police said they were made aware of a possible body inside a home in the 800 block of Southwest 4th Street.

Officers and SWAT were dispatched to the location and found the body of 34-year-old Jennifer Silva.

The cause of death has not been released.

An arrest warrant was issued for Smith in Silva’s murder.

Smith is facing 2nd-degree murder in the case.