HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – Authorities in Hialeah are looking for a young man in connection to a domestic shooting.

Hialeah Police is asking for the public’s help in locating 22-year-old Jonathan De Paz.

Poilce say De Paz got into an argument with his mother and left a residence located on East 23rd Street in Hialeah.

After he left, several shots were fired through the front window of the home, police say.

One of the shots grazed De Paz’s mother in the arm, but she refused to be transported to the hospital and was treated on scene by the Hialeah Fire Department.

De Paz is described as 5-foot-10 with a yellow Mohawk. He was last seen wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of De Paz is asked to call Hialeah Police at 305-687-2525 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS to remain anonymous.