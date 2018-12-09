  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

NEW PORT RICHEY (CBSMiami/AP) — Inclement weather impacted a decent size area of Florida’s west coast.

Strong winds blew down trees and heavy rains flooded streets on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Pasco Fire Rescue reported Sunday reported trees were blocking streets and had damaged a car in New Port Richey, Florida after a tornado warning was issued for parts of the county.

The fire department says no injuries were reported.

Heavy rains and strong winds were expected Sunday throughout the central part of Florida.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

