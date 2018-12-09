Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police in the Florida Keys arrested a 22-year-old man with a sex offense history Saturday night.

Alexander John Snow, formerly of Maryville, Missouri, was charged with failure to obtain sex offender identification and providing alcohol to persons under 21-years-old.

Following a traffic stop for failing to stop at a stop sign, deputies found four people inside a car that smelled of marijuana.

Inside the car, a 19-year-old man was driving. Snow was in the front passenger seat. Two girls, ages 15 and 16, were in the back passenger seat.

Police found several cans of beer and an open bottle of rum, but no open beer cans and no marijuana.

According to police, the girls told deputies that Snow bought all the alcohol. Additionally, one of them told a deputy that Snow was asking them if they wanted to go to Marathon and get a hotel room.

A records search by deputies found that Snow is a sex offender who registered in Monroe County in November, however he did not obtain a driver’s license or identification card stating the same.

He was convicted when he was 19-years-old in Missouri of child molestation on a 14-year-old.

Snow was arrested on scene and transported to jail.