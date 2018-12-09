Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) — The Florida Highway Patrol has released the name of the body of found I-95 in Pompano Beach early Friday morning.

Troopers are still investigating how the body of 33-year-old Jennifer Amy St. Clair ended up on the busy interstate near Atlantic Avenue.

“She was good-natured, easy to get along with, well liked, and a beautiful girl,” Amy Gamber said.

Gamber is the victim’s aunt and she is, understandably, not the only one grieving and searching for answers for a woman who was born in New Jersey but had spent most of her life in Broward County.

“A loving family, she’s got a brother, a sister, she’s got a mother, and two fathers,” Gamber said.

The victim’s parents were too emotional to talk Saturday.

In a news release, Troopers stated the victim’s body had also been run over by drivers. However, three pulled over to give statements to investigators.

Relatives gave us a picture of the victim, which is significant to helping find closure. St. Clair snapped the picture Thursday night before heading out. She was wearing a white shirt and pants. She also had a white sweatshirt.

Relatives hope of people saw her Thursday night or Friday morning, to call investigators.

“If anybody knows anything about the incident, we would love for them to help to give us some closure for my niece who didn’t deserve to die this way,” Gamber said.

Troopers say people can call *347 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.