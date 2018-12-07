Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s a big change for drivers heading southbound on the Florida Turnpike next week.

Starting Tuesday, December 11, there will be a new southbound exit ramp serving Coral Reef Drive/ SW 152nd Street and SW 117th Avenue.

The new exit ramp is located about one mile north of its current location and is now Exit 18 instead of Exit 16.

There are new overhead signs to reflect the ramp changes and new exit number.

Southbound drivers who miss the new Exit 18 have to get off at Eureka Drive (Exit 13) to turn around and travel north on the Turnpike to access Coral Reef Drive/SW 152nd Street (Exit 16).

Drivers on southbound SR 874, also known as the Don Shula Expressway, must exit to Coral Reef Drive/SW 152nd Street at the designated exit.

If you miss the designated exit and remain on SR 874, there will no longer be access to Coral Reef Drive/SW 152nd Street.

The work is part of an ongoing widening project on Florida’s Turnpike between Eureka Drive/SW 184th Street and Killian Parkway/SW 104th Street.