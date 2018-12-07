Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – From the Miami Design District to Overtown, Miami Beach and more, art is TRULY everywhere this week.

We’ll start at Art Africa Miami Arts Fair in Overtown showcasing the works of artists of color.

The 2018 theme Black Art Matters explores the current challenges that artists of African descent have brought attention to. Trinidad-born artist Miles Regis’ work is social comment and pieces he hopes inspires.

“I always say it’s about love unity and celebrating our differences. This Miami Art Week is a phenomenal time to come together with so many people from all walks of life.” Regis said.

Art Africa is on through the weekend.

Over at Brickell City Center, there is an exhibit called Free.

All throughout the shopping center, you’ll find an alternative contemporary art fair featuring performances, installations and more and like the name, it’s all free!

Oh and if you need a lift – Lyft the car service has partnered with local art fairs and events to make art mobile during this week.

Many Lyft cars are wrapped with art, designed by the art plug powerhouse artists so get a ride and cruise in art.

Over in Miami Beach, look up at the Confidante Hotel on Collins Avenue for The Inside Out Project on the facade of the hotel an initiative by artist JR to raise awareness on the importance of supporting arts education for young artists.

This week, artists have taken photos in real time for the public art installation supporting the National Young Arts Foundation.

At the Miami Design District, you’ll literally bump into art everywhere. This red solo cup is called Jokester by artist Paula Crown. It hopes to challenge viewers to reevaluate the impacts of throwaway consumerism.

Inside the Moore Building, it’s the red auction against aids exhibit.

Musician and activist Bono collaborated with artists for this spectacular auction event that was held Wednesday night and here on display. Everything’s was sold.

“These are amazing one-off shoes and boots by Christian Louboutin, which he contributed. There was an auction on Wednesday where they raised $10.5 million. That’s probably because Bono got on stage and then spontaneously started singing,” said Craig Robins, CEO of DACRA (Developing commercial and residential communities of substance through creative collaboration).

Even the parking garages are works of art here.

The Museum Garage features the works of 5 world-class architects. The 7-story structure houses ground floor retail space and has capacity for 800 cars.