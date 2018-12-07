Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Pablo Picasso’s grandson Olivier Widmaier Picasso joined us in our CBS4 Miami studio to talk about his famous grandfather, Art Basel and more on Friday evening.

Art Basel, which opened this week, is an international art fair staged annually in Miami Beach, selling established and emerging artists.

This year, Art Basel is drawing many celebrities, including U2’s Bono, Leonardo DiCaprio, Cardi B and now, the grandson of Pablo Picasso.

Interestingly, one of Picasso’s pieces sold for a mere $17 million on the first night of this year’s art fair.

Widmaier has written a book, Picasso An Intimate Portrait.

In it, he talks about his grandfather, the artist, his political views and other matters.

During a visit to our studios, Widmaier spoke about his grandfather.

On what it is like to be the grandson of such a famous artist, Widmaier says, “A lot of pride, a lot of advantages and some obligation,” he says.

He says contrary to popular belief, Pablo Picasso was very generous to a lot of people.

He is proud to say his name was associated with the birth of the art market as it is today.

Widmaier also says artists today can learn to appreciate freedom.

Pablo Picasso was a Spanish artist, considered to have been the father of Cubism.

One of his most famous paintings is Guernica. It depicts the aftermath of a German bombardment of a town in Spain during the Spanish Civil War.

It is said that when a Nazi officer saw Guernica he asked Picasso “Was you who did it?” and the legend says the artist responded, “No, you did!”

Widmaier’s grandmother Marie-Therese was Picasso’s muse, while he was married to another woman at the time.

Picasso and Marie-Therese had a child, who became Widmaier’s mom.