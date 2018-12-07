Ryan Mayer

With Week 14 of the NFL season upon us, the realization that another season is almost in the books has begun to hit hard. We have just a little more than two months of football left before the long spring/summer months hit and we begin yearning for games like last night’s 30-9 beat-down of the Jaguars by the Titans. Wait… that’s just me? Okay.

Well, anyway, the point is, there are precious few Sundays of football left, and this one, in particular, includes some juicy matchups. It begins in the early window with Ravens-Chiefs, stays warm in the middle with Eagles-Cowboys part 2, and rolls into the night with a nasty Bears defense against the eye-popping Rams offense. To get a breakdown of these games as well as Tom Brady’s latest trip to South Beach, we called up CBS Baltimore sports anchor Mark Viviano for his perspective.

Baltimore Ravens @ Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

The Ravens are at Kansas City in what really feels like a playoff game in December. That’s how the Ravens are certainly going to look at it. They continue to ride the rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is improving week by week. He has changed the dynamic of this team. I think we will continue to see the improvement from Jackson, but they are running into a Kansas City team on the road that is probably a little bit too much for them at this point. I see a close game, but I see Kansas City beating the Ravens and ending Baltimore’s winning streak.

New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins, Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

The Patriots are unbeaten at home. They have stubbed their toe in the three games that they were expected to win at Jacksonville, Tennessee, and Detroit. It could be a similar scenario for them at Miami. But, in this case, I see the Patriots coming away with the win. They have had their struggles when playing in Miami. It’s one of the few warm spots for football this weekend, I see the Patriots beating the Dolphins in that one.

Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Another playoff feel of a game as Philadelphia goes to Dallas. Philadelphia has certainly changed course with wins over divisional opponents the Giants and Redskins. They lost to Dallas at home a few weeks ago, but I see them flipping the script. I know that everybody is riding the Dallas train right now with their big win over the Saints, and they are seeming to take control of the division. Philadelphia still has that Super Bowl pedigree fresh in their blood. I see Philadelphia pulling what some might say is an upset, winning in Dallas.

Los Angeles Rams @ Chicago Bears, Sunday, 8:25 p.m. ET (NBC)

A big deal here for the Bears in another playoff-type game. Mitch Trubisky could come back for the Bears, and if he does, with their defense, I could see the Bears winning this one at home. The Rams have already wrapped up a division title. They’ll certainly play what could be a playoff preview for them, but I think the Bears win this at home.