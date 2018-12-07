Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

POMPANO BEACH (CBS4Miami) – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on I-95.

According to the FHP, multiple vehicles ran over a body early Friday morning in the southbound lanes of the highway just south of Atlantic Boulevard.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m.

Investigators have been interviewing witnesses all morning long.

One person who did not want to be identified said he accidentally ran over the body in the middle of the interstate. Once he stopped he saw another man behind him.

“I stopped, opened the door and I asked, ‘Is that a person lying in the road?’ and he said ‘Yes, she’s dead.’ I got back in the car and proceeded to back around him and as I was doing so he jumped on his motorcycle and took off at a high rate of speed and left the scene,” he said.

The FHP has not identified the person who died.

Southbound I-95 is closed to traffic between Atlantic Boulevard and Coconut Creek Road. Alternates are US 1 and the Florida Turnpike.