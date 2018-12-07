Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade schools police held a job fair on Friday hoping to recruit nearly 200 new school resource officers.

Friday morning, hundreds waited in line for their chance at a new job.

“I was actually studying to become an educator and this opportunity came and I had to do it,” said Alejandro Alfonso.

“Well, I have children of my own. I want to be an example for them. I also feel like I can be an example to other kids who sometimes don’t have father figures,” said Rashad Butler.

Funding for the new officers was approved by Miami-Dade voters who supported Proposition 362, a measure that provides for additional money for the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department.

“We’re looking for those folks who really want to make a huge impact. Post Parkland we’ve had a surge of people who really want to make a difference,” said schools police Chief Edwin Lopez.

The state law now requires at least one school safety officer at every school and they need to fill the gaps.

At the job fair applicants were interviewed, underwent a background check and a physical test. Some people were already certified, meaning they had been through the police academy. The job fair also welcomed non-certified applicants.

For some that applied, this is more than just a new job.

“I want to be the change that his world needs and police officers are what we teach our children to look up to. We teach them if they have any problems in the community to reach out to them. So I would like to be one of these people my children can look up to and be a role model,” said Leah Womack.

At the end of the day, those who stood out the most were given a conditional offer pending a polygraph test and psychological exam.