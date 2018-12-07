Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Every week, in partnership with the Florida Panthers, CBS4 puts the spotlight on a Hero Among Us.

These heroes are people who have gone beyond the call of duty for our country.

Today, we are meeting U.S Army Veteran Joseph De Marzo who served from 1943 to 1946.

Joseph De Marzo was drafted into the United States Army for World War II when he was 18 years old. He was assigned to central Europe where he fought in the Battle of the Rhine in France.

He was a tank commander up on top calling the shots and admits he was afraid, they all were, on D-Day when he gave commands to fire. That was his job he says, but while doing so, he was injured.

“I was shot in the stomach, it was very fierce. We lost a lot of boys there. After the war you change, you make something of yourself. I just felt we were all heroes. We did our job to protect America,” explained De Marzo.

World War II veteran U.S. Army Tech 4 Joseph De Marzo was honored at a Florida Panthers game with a standing ovation.

Proudly wearing his World War II veteran cap and Panthers jersey, he saluted the thousands of fans who filled the stands paying tribute to this hero among us.

On behalf of the Florida Panthers and CBS 4, we would like to say thank you Joseph De Marzo for your service.