MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s good news for drivers who plan on heading to Miami Beach to check out Art Basel this weekend.

All lanes of the MacArthur Causeway to and from the beach are now back open. One of the westbound lanes had been closed because of construction work under the causeway.

However, the state’s transportation department changed that plan and will keep all lanes open until the conclusion of Art Basel.