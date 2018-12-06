Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — South Florida bundled up Thursday morning as lows fell to the low to mid 50s across Broward and Miami-Dade. Some inland areas dropped to the upper 40s.

The average low this time of year is 64 degrees.

Temperatures were cooler across the Keys too with upper 50s and low 60s.

Many areas have been about 12 to 17 degrees cooler in comparison to yesterday at this time.

Although it is the coldest morning of the week, by Thursday afternoon, winds will start to shift out of the Northeast and highs will be mild with temperatures in the low to mid 70s and sunny skies.

Thursday night, lows will not be a chilly due to an onshore breeze. Lows will fall to the upper 60s along the coast and low to mid 60s inland.

Friday, highs will be seasonable in the upper 70s and the breeze will build.

The warming trend continues into the weekend.

Saturday morning, lows will be in the upper 60s. Highs will be in the low 80s Saturday afternoon with breezy to windy conditions. Spotty showers will be possible as we’ll have an East breeze in place.

Sunday will be even warmer with highs closer to the mid 80s and the rain chance will increase.

Ahead of the next cold front, moisture will increase and there will be the potential for gusty showers and some storms.

Monday morning, morning temperatures will be cooler and in the upper 60s. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 70s.

By Tuesday of next week, temperatures will fall again to upper 50s. Highs will struggle to reach 70 degrees.