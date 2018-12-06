Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DELRAY BEACH (CBSMiami) – Oh rats, look we found in the vending machine.

Some students at a Delray Beach high school said they lost their appetite after finding a rat crawling among the snacks in a vending machine.

A video circulating on social media shows a rat inside a vending machine at Atlantic Community High School.

Latoya Johnson said her daughter shot the footage which shows the rat climbing around inside a vending machine and coming in contact with packaged food.

The Palm Beach County School District confirms the incident happened on Tuesday.

A district spokesperson says the principal was immediately made aware and the vending machine was locked so students couldn’t use it.

The vending machine company was called right away. They sent out an exterminator who arrived later that day.