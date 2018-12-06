Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami man is facing serious charges after admitting to downloading child pornography.

Angel Casares, 47, was arrested on several counts of possession and several counts of in-state transmission of child porn, authorities said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement executed a search warrant on Casares’ residence after the investigation showed “suspected downloading and sharing of child pornography” from that location.

Authorities said they found several child porn videos on Casares’ computer.

Investigators said Casares admitted to downloading the files and that he had an additional 10 to 30 files on his computer.

Police impounded several other devices for further forensic review.

Casares was transported to the Turner Gilford Knight Correctional Center.

His bond was set at $15,000.