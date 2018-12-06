WATCH LIVEPresident Bush’s casket travels by train to its final resting place
FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The search is on for a man wanted in the murder of a Fort Lauderdale woman.

On November 28th, just after 10 p.m., police said they were made aware of a possible body inside a home at 807 SW 4th Street.

Officers and SWAT were dispatched to the location and found the body of 34-year-old Jennifer Silva.

The cause of death has not been released.

Jennifer Silva (Source: Broward Sheriff’s Office)

An arrest warrant has been issued for 52-year-old Thomas Smith for Silva’s murder.

Anyone with information on Smith whereabout is urged to contact the police at (954) 828-6093 or Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).

